Andy Dalton involved in car accident, being evaluated by Panthers medical personnel

The Panthers announced that quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident in Charlotte on Tuesday.

A team spokesperson said, via multiple reporters, that Dalton was driving with his wife, three children, and the family’s dog when the accident happened. No one was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services, but team medical personnel is evaluating Dalton.

The Panthers are scheduled to practice on Wednesday, so that should bring any further updates about Dalton’s condition.

Dalton was installed as the team’s starting quarterback in Week Three and head coach Dave Canales reaffirmed that he’ll be in that position again in Week Eight after Sunday’s 40-7 loss to the Commanders.