nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Andy Dalton involved in car accident, being evaluated by Panthers medical personnel

  
Published October 22, 2024 05:52 PM

The Panthers announced that quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident in Charlotte on Tuesday.

A team spokesperson said, via multiple reporters, that Dalton was driving with his wife, three children, and the family’s dog when the accident happened. No one was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services, but team medical personnel is evaluating Dalton.

The Panthers are scheduled to practice on Wednesday, so that should bring any further updates about Dalton’s condition.

Dalton was installed as the team’s starting quarterback in Week Three and head coach Dave Canales reaffirmed that he’ll be in that position again in Week Eight after Sunday’s 40-7 loss to the Commanders.