Andy Dalton: I’m excited about what’s ahead

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton told reporters on Monday that he was surprised head coach Dave Canales has elected to switch quarterbacks. But he’s looking forward to being back on the field as a starter.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity,” Dalton told reporters, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s website. “When I came here, I wasn’t sure if I was going to get another opportunity to start again. I’m really looking forward to it. I’m excited about what’s ahead.

“It’s a tough situation. I’ve been on both sides of it and it’s hard for everybody. But for me, I’m looking forward to it.”

Dalton, 36, made the Pro Bowl three times as the Bengals quarterback from 2011-2019. He’s since started 30 games for Dallas, Chicago, New Orleans, and Carolina — his one previous start for the Panthers coincidentally also coming in Week 3 of last year.

Carolina had signed Dalton in the 2023 offseason to give them a solid veteran presence at quarterback to help mentor a rookie. Dalton said he had embraced that role.

“[F]rom the moment I got here, I was going to do everything I could to help Bryce. And to try to help this team,” Dalton said. “So, I was giving my input on certain things. I was able to see it from my point of view and kind of share that. But moving forward, it’s like I get a different opportunity to affect the game.”

“Hopefully, our friendship and everything that we’ve built from the moment he got here will stay, and I know it will,” Dalton added. “It’s one of those things, I think he even said it in his press conference after the game, in hard times, your true colors show. For him, I feel like he’s going to come out and be the same person. But I feel for the whole situation. It’s not fun for anybody. Just got to keep moving forward.”

But as the Panthers head into Week 3, Dalton said he’s “fired up” to once again be a QB1.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting it,” Dalton said. “But when he told me, it’s one of those deals like, well, this is one of those things I’ve been praying for, another opportunity. And I’ve got it now.”