Andy Dalton on Panthers return: Right people are here, I want to see where it goes

Quarterback Andy Dalton didn’t need to wait for the start of free agency to know where he wanted to be for the next couple of years.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that Dalton has signed a new two-year deal with the team. Dalton’s move came after Bryce Young regained control of the starting job with a strong run of play over the second half of the season and Dalton said that the improved outlook for the future is why he and his family “want to be part of” the team’s push to go from the bottom of the barrel to better results.

“I think the trajectory of this team is trending in the right direction, and you want to be a part of it,” Dalton said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “From when it wasn’t as easy to win games and to see where it’s going to go and to feel where it’s going to go. The right people are here, and they’re going to keep adding to it, so it’s something that I didn’t want to just be part of at the beginning of it and then be away and then see the success and see where it goes. But now I want to be part of the whole building of this thing.”

If all goes well, Dalton’s role in helping the Panthers will consist of mentoring Young while the first overall pick of the 2023 draft continues to improve and it’s clear that suits the veteran just fine.