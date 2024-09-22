Andy Dalton’s three TDs have Panthers up 21-7 over Raiders at halftime

The Panthers look like a completely different team with Andy Dalton at quarterback and have a 21-7 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

It’s not hard to see why head coach Dave Canales benched Bryce Young for Dalton with the veteran QB’s first-half performance. Dalton began the game with a touchdown drive, hitting a 17-yard pass to Diontae Johnson and a 20-yard throw to Tommy Tremble to put Carolina deep in Las Vegas territory. Then Dalton finished the possession with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chuba Hubbard for an early 7-0 lead.

While the Raiders put together a 97-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7, Dalton engineered a 10-play, 75-yard drive to put the Panthers up 14-7. He converted third-and-14 with a 23-yard pass to Diontae Johnson, keeping the possession alive. Then on third-and-goal, Dalton layered a pass to Johnson for a 5-yard touchdown.

Dalton got his third touchdown pass on a 31-yard dime to receiver Adam Thielen. But Thielen appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the catch.

Dalton finished the first half 15-of-22 for 212 yards with three touchdowns and no picks. Johnson has four receptions for 80 yards with a TD. Hubbard has 50 yards on 10 carries.

On the other side, Las Vegas has not been able to do much after going down the field for a touchdown. The club had a turnover on downs and two punts. And while kicker Daniel Carlson had a shot at making the game 21-7 at halftime, his 57-yard field goal attempt missed wide left.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew is 8-of-14 for 117 yards.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers left the field late in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Raiders will receive the second-half kickoff.