Andy Reid doesn’t close the door on Chris Jones playing on Thursday night

Sunday came and went without Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones ending his holdout. With the Chiefs opening the regular-season on Thursday night, does Jones’s absence close the door on Jones playing against the Lions?

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked that question on Sunday.

“I can’t tell you,” Reid told reporters. “I don’t know. I don’t know what his agenda is, whether he’s coming or not coming. We’re rolling right now, I haven’t put that much thougt into that part.”

Reid then was asked whether he thought the situation could get to this point during the offseason.

“You’re never sure how it’s gonna work out,” Reid said. “You deal with too many people on this type of thing. So these things can go either direction. Again, I don’t spend a lot of time on it. I’ve got 90 guys, or I had 90 guys, in the offseason that we need to make sure were going in the right direction. And then now we’re getting ready to play a game. You’re either or not here. That’s how I go about it.”

That’s all he can do. It’s no different than if Jones were injured. Unlike an injury, however, the thing keeping Jones away could go away at any given moment.

