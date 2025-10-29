Andy Reid doesn’t think Isiah Pacheco’s injury will keep him out long-term

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is reportedly week-to-week with an MCL sprain suffered during Monday night’s victory over the Commanders.

But head coach Andy Reid did not rule Pacheco out for Sunday’s matchup against Buffalo when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Though Pacheco will not practice to start the week, Reid noted that he doesn’t think Pacheco’s injury will keep him out long-term.

“We’ll just see how he’s moving around,” Reid said in his press conference. “But, tough kid. So, there’s a point there [on Monday night] where he wanted to go back in and I wouldn’t let him.

“That’s how he’s wired — you’d have to cut his leg off to stop him.”

Pacheco tallied a season-high 58 rushing yards during Monday night’s win on 12 carries. He’s averaged 4.2 yards per carry in 2025, totaling 329 yards with one touchdown in eight games.

If Pacheco is out this week, Kareem Hunt would presumably be in line to inherit the starting role. He’s tallied 245 rushing yards with four touchdowns and caught eight passes for 57 yards with a TD this year. Reid noted Hunt is in better shape this year than when he returned to Kansas City midway through last season.

“[N]ot that he was in terrible shape before. But, he’s had a year to do it and kind of get back in the swing after having a little bit of a layoff there,” Reid said.

The Chiefs also have rookie Brashard Smith and Elijah Mitchell on their roster at running back. Mitchell has not yet appeared in a game for Kansas City this season.

“First of all, he had a severe injury at one point that a lot of guys wouldn’t even come back from this thing,” Reid said of Mitchell. “And he battled back and you could see him just get better every week during camp and then progressing through to now — takes a lot of the reps with the scout-team group. I would tell you that we all have confidence in his play ability for sure, yeah.”

Additionally on the injury front, Reid noted receiver Hollywood Brown won’t practice Wednesday due to an illness. Left tackle Josh Simmons also remains away from the team due to personal reasons.

After missing Monday’s game, right guard Trey Smith took part in Wednesday’s walk-through and is slated to practice in some capacity.

The first full Chiefs injury report of the week will be released later in the day.