Andy Reid: Gardner Minshew’s a brilliant guy, great for Patrick Mahomes to talk to

The Chiefs have employed several backup quarterbacks since Patrick Mahomes became the team’s starter in 2018. In 2025, that role belongs to Gardner Minshew.

Kansas City has liked veterans with some starting experience in that role and Minshew fits that billing, having appeared in 60 games with 46 starts for Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas since the Jaguars made him a sixth-round pick in 2019.

Through four games, head coach Andy Reid has been impressed with what Minshew’s brought to the team as QB2.

“Gardner’s a brilliant guy, first of all,” Reid said, via transcript from the team. “I know he’s got the mustache and the hair and all that stuff that goes with it. But he’s brilliant. He’s got such a good feel for things as far as the game goes, and I think it’s great for Pat to be able to talk to him. He understands — he’s been a starter and understands when to speak and when not to speak and when to jump in or not jump in.

“I’ve appreciated having him here. He’s a lot of fun to be with, too. He’s got quite a wit.”

Ideally, the Chiefs won’t need Minshew to take the field in 2025. But at least from Reid’s standpoint, Minshew’s presence has had a positive effect.