Andy Reid: Hollywood Brown has “done everything” in practice this week

  
Published September 2, 2025 02:19 PM

It sounds like Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown is on track to play in Friday’s season opener against the Chargers.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that receiver Hollywood Brown has been a full participant in the team’s practices this week.

“He’s done everything. He’s looked good out there running around,” Reid said.

For his part, Brown told reporters that he’s feeling good entering the season after dealing with the injury to his ankle and foot.

“It’s exciting — definitely excited to take the field with [Xavier Worthy], with all the guys,” Brown said. “Just ready to showcase what we can do.”

The Chiefs’ first injury report will be released later on Tuesday. Fourth-round rookie receiver Jalen Royals was the only player who did not participate in Tuesday’s practice, Reid said, with the young wideout unlikely to play against the Chargers this week.