nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Andy Reid: Hollywood Brown is only player with status in question for Week 1

  
Published August 19, 2024 02:34 PM

The Chiefs have been dealing with various injuries to key players throughout training camp, but head coach Andy Reid is expecting nearly all players to be healthy for the season-opening matchup with the Ravens.

Reid told reporters in his Monday press conference that receiver Hollywood Brown is the only player whose status is in question for Week 1.

Brown, who signed a one-year deal with Kansas City this offseason, injured his shoulder during the team’s first preseason game against Jacksonville.

That means players like defensive lineman Chris Jones, linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor, offensive lineman Joe Thuney, and safety Justin Reid — among others — are expected to be available to start the season.

While they’re slated to be available, they’re not scheduled to play this week, as Andy Reid said the starters will rest for Thursday’s game against Chicago.