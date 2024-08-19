Andy Reid: Hollywood Brown is only player with status in question for Week 1

The Chiefs have been dealing with various injuries to key players throughout training camp, but head coach Andy Reid is expecting nearly all players to be healthy for the season-opening matchup with the Ravens.

Reid told reporters in his Monday press conference that receiver Hollywood Brown is the only player whose status is in question for Week 1.

Brown, who signed a one-year deal with Kansas City this offseason, injured his shoulder during the team’s first preseason game against Jacksonville.

That means players like defensive lineman Chris Jones, linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor, offensive lineman Joe Thuney, and safety Justin Reid — among others — are expected to be available to start the season.

While they’re slated to be available, they’re not scheduled to play this week, as Andy Reid said the starters will rest for Thursday’s game against Chicago.