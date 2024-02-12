Andy Reid: I’d be “very proud” to be called a dynasty, but we don’t determine that

The Chiefs are now the eighth team to win back-to-back Super Bowls after defeating the 49ers on Sunday and they have won three of the last five.

That would seem to make Kansas City a bona fide dynasty. But head coach Andy Reid said during his Monday morning press conference in Las Vegas that he’ll let others figure out whether or not the club deserves that label.

“Yeah, well listen, it’s history. How you write it will be how you write it,” Reid said. “Whether it’s a dynasty — we won’t determine if it’s a dynasty, you guys do. But I would tell you that it’s as fine a group as I’ve been around and I’ve been very fortunate, been around some great organizations, good teams. This group here and the organization are tremendous.

“If somebody said dynasty, tagged it onto it, I would be very proud of that.”

Next year the Chiefs will have a chance to do what no team has ever done and win three Super Bowls in a row.

“Yeah, that’d be something. I just asked that to this guy right here, Ted [Crews, Chiefs executive VP of communications], has anybody won it three times? And he goes, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Alright,’” Reid said, eliciting some laughter from the assembled press.

“You know, we’ll see,” Reid continued. “We’ve got great competition in the AFC West. We just had some hirings, coaching hirings, and these guys are good football coaches with good quarterbacks, good teams. So, it’s not going to just be easy. That’s now how this thing rolls. We’ll have changeover on our team, which every team has. So you don’t know what’s there — there’s a whole lot of unexpected. And you’ve got to keep battling through it, have a good offseason, and then good training camp. And then that ball’s shaped kinda funny, so it’s got to bounce for you in the right direction.”

Specifically when it comes to winning three in a row and making that much more history with the team, Reid said he doesn’t think about it that way.

“But I think that would be pretty neat — neat thing to do,” Reid said. “But you don’t really go there when you’re in this thing. You go back to your dark room, and the film, and the draft coming up, and the combine — all those things, that’s kind of where you go. And you’re not talking three-peat. Well, I mean, some guys do. But, it would be great.”