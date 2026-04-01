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Andy Reid: I’m fired up to have Eric Bieniemy back

  
Published April 1, 2026 11:04 AM

After the Bears’ postseason loss to the Rams, it didn’t take long for word to emerge that Eric Bieniemy would be back with the Chiefs in 2026 as their offensive coordinator.

At the annual league meeting in Phoenix on Tuesday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid shared his excitement for having Bieniemy back in the role he previously occupied from 2018-2022.

“Yeah, I’m fired up to have him back,” Reid said. “When you lose a Matt Nagy, to bring a guy in who can just step in and go — that’s not an easy thing to do. So, I’m fired up to have him back. He brings great energy. Loves doing what he’s doing. All he wants to do is win football games and have a great offense. Ultimate team guy.”

Since departing the Chiefs, Bieniemy served as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator in 2023, UCLA’s offensive coordinator in 2024, and the Bears’ running backs coach in 2025. Those experiences have given Bieniemy some different perspectives and new ideas as he returns to Kansas City.

“Yeah, listen, anytime you leave and go different places, you’re going to kind of sort through some things and then learn some things,” Reid said.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII over the 49ers the year after Bieniemy departed the franchise. But the team’s offense has lacked some cohesion and explosiveness over the last two seasons.

Bieniemy’s return could make for some significant progress in both areas in 2026.