Andy Reid: Mecole Hardman, Charles Omenihu trending toward playing vs. L.A.

It sounds like the Chiefs could get two additions at key positions for this weekend’s game against the Chargers.

Receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu are both trending toward playing in Week 7, according to head coach Andy Reid.

“We’ll see, but I’m thinking it’s going in that direction,” Reid said in his Friday press conference, adding both players did a nice job in practice.

Omenihu is coming off a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The Chiefs brought back Hardman via trade earlier this week.

“Somebody that knows the system, knows the offense, and understands our roles here. And then he’s also a talented player, so good to have him back in the mix,” Reid said of Hardman. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Hardman had just one catch for 6 yards on three targets in five games for the Jets. He was on the field for just 28 offensive snaps.

In eight games last season for Kansas City, Hardman caught 25 passes for 297 yards with four touchdowns.