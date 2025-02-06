Andy Reid: NFL officials don’t favor one side or the other

Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn’t think his team gets any favoritism from NFL officials — nor does he worry that a backlash could lead to calls going against his team.

Reid was asked today whether all the scrutiny on the Chiefs getting calls could lead to officials overcorrecting and giving the close calls to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Reid dismissed that concern.

“I don’t think the officials care about what’s said,” Reid said. “They’re doing their job and they’re doing it to the best of their ability. They don’t favor one side or the other, that’s not how this thing goes. It’s a good story but that’s not reality of how it works. You’d be insulting them to think that’s what they do. They go out and they call it like they see it. There’s some, as a coach, I sit there and I go, ‘I don’t agree with it.’ There’s some I agree with. That’s how it goes.”

A bad call favoring the Chiefs in the Super Bowl would certainly cause controversy and outrage among the fans who are convinced that the referees are helping Kansas City, but an overcorrection from the officials would cause controversy and outrage as well. All the fans can hope for is that the officials do their jobs.