Andy Reid on being undefeated: You put in the work and just go do it

The Chiefs keep winning and winning. Nine in a row to start the season. Fifteen in a row overall.

Coach Andy Reid was asked about the pressure to keep winning after winning so many, during an appearance with Bruce Murray and Alex Smith on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“You get so engulfed in trying to do well . . . . You bust you butt and you maximize all you can do with the time that you have to get better,” Reid said. “And to know the information that’s in front of you. And so then you don’t have to worry about all that other stuff. You maximize it out and you get to a point where you go, ‘Alright, this is as much as I can do. I’m just gonna go out and do it.’”

He compared what the Chiefs are doing to a kid in school studying for tests. You study as much as you can, and then you go take the test. And the mindset works.

“It relieves some of that, ‘Oh, we’re 9-0 , we’re you know whatever, I mean you know it’s just — three Super Bowls,’ all that crap,” Reid said. “You gotta do the work to get the result, and sometimes that doesn’t happen. But, you know, so why worry about all that? That’s stuff you can’t control. The thing you control is what I’m talking about here. It’s kind of a neat thing to watch, and that’s what the guys have been doing. And we’ll see. We’ll just see how it goes. I mean, I don’t have a crystal ball and nobody does, really. And so, you know, you just go play.”

There’s a freedom in that approach. And success builds on itself.

At crunch time of each game, the Chiefs believe they’ll figure out a way to win. And their opponents might be starting to think, “Oh shit, here it comes.”

It feels inevitable. It feels unstoppable. Every week. Another win. Another step closer to three major accomplishments: (1) three Super Bowls; (2) a 20-0 season; and (3) the all-time consecutive wins record of 21.