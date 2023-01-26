 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes did a nice job in practice, he’s on track

  
Published January 26, 2023 08:04 AM
nbc_pft_mahomesankle_230126
January 26, 2023 07:56 AM
While Mike Florio and Chris Simms are encouraged by Patrick Mahomes’ updates about his ankle, they explore how it could impact the mechanics of his throwing and movement in the pocket.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full practice participant on Wednesday and his ankle came through the session no worse for the wear.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in last Saturday’s win over the Jaguars, but returned to the game in the second half and said he plans to play against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Head coach Andy Reid has the same expectation after seeing Mahomes go through a day of practice.

“He did a nice job. Felt good today at the walkthrough. He’s on track ,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

The Chiefs will assign injury designations on Friday, but, given the way the week has unfolded, it would be a surprise if Mahomes has any listing at all for Sunday.