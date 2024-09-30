Andy Reid: Rashee Rice is still undergoing tests

The Chiefs are bracing for bad news on Rashee Rice, but head coach Andy Reid did not have a confirmed diagnosis when he spoke to reporters in his Monday news conference.

“As far as Rashee’s injury goes, we’re still testing him on things here,” Reid said. “So, I don’t have a definite [diagnosis] for you right now. But we will get it to you. He’s not going to be available, obviously, this week. So we’re going to make sure we get all the tests that need to be done, done. And then we’ll let you know on that.”

Rice is feared to have torn his ACL. He was hit after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in the first half of Sunday’s eventual win over the Chargers.

A second-round pick in last year’s draft, Rice had become Mahomes’ go-to receiver in the early going of this season. He recorded 24 receptions for 288 yards with two touchdowns in the first three games.

Already without Hollywood Brown, the Chiefs currently have Xavier Worthy, Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, and Skye Moore at receiver on the 53-man roster. They have Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, and Montrell Washington at receiver on the practice squad.