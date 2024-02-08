Andy Reid says he would bet on Nick Allegretti starting at left guard Sunday

Although Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney is holding out hope that he can play through the pectoral injury that forced him to miss the AFC Championship Game, coach Andy Reid says Nick Allegretti is more likely to get the nod.

“I would probably bet towards Allegretti playing,” Reid told pool reporter Peter King. “For Joe, it’s a strength thing. Right now, it’s not strong enough.”

Thuney is better than Allegretti and it’s a concern for the Chiefs if they have to go without their starter, but it looks like that’s going to happen. Other than the absence of Thuney, Reid said it was a typical Wednesday practice.

“This is a normal Wednesday for the latter quarter of the season,” Reid said. “It’s a lot of mental work. Recognition, going through the plays, formations. We just cut back on the speed of it. We came out on Monday, and we were in full pads. Then yesterday we did just a quick get out of the hotel and go through more reps with the plays. Slow pace. Then today, we did this part.”

With only two more practices before the Super Bowl, it appears that Allegretti will keep working with the first string offense.