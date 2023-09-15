 Skip navigation
Andy Reid: Travis Kelce, Chris Jones both set to play vs. Jaguars

  
Published September 15, 2023 02:23 PM

The Chiefs should have two of their best players back when they take on the Jaguars this weekend.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday that tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones are set to play in Week 2.

“They did a good job, yeah,” Reid said in his press conference. “As long as nothing happens, they’ll be out there.”

Kelce missed last Thursday’s season opener with a bone bruise in his knee. Jones was still holding out for a new contract, which he agreed to on Monday.

Reid didn’t give any hints about playing time for either player, saying only, “We’ll see” when asked directly about Jones.

The Chiefs missed both players last weekend, but certainly Kelce as one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ top targets.

We’ll see how effective Kelce and Jones are in their return on Sunday.