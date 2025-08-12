Andy Reid: We don’t listen to the noise, we have winners

The Chiefs went to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in the last six years last season, but that hasn’t stopped people from wondering if the team will take a step back this season.

A blowout loss to the Eagles in New Orleans capped a year that saw the Chiefs squeeze past opponents for 12 one-score wins in the regular season and playoffs. Another year of wear and tear on bodies and a few bounces the other way are often cited as reasons to think that someone else will rise to the top of the AFC, which is a point of view that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid can comprehend but it isn’t one he thinks is particularly relevant to his team.

“You understand because there were so many close games,” Reid said on Up & Adams. “But that’s the National Football League, so I was proud of the guys and how they handled those. When it’s all said and done, it’s winning the game. We have winners, and they figured it out. I was proud of them for that. We don’t listen to all the noise. If you do that, you’re going to go crazy. . . . I don’t care about the noise. Let’s go win the game.”

The Chiefs addressed a major shortcoming from their loss to the Eagles by taking tackle Josh Simmons in the first round and their championship mettle is something other teams won’t be able to lean on when things go sideways during the season. Those are reasons to doubt the doubters, but the final accounting will take place over the coming months.