Anthony Richardson being evaluated for a concussion

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has played two games and twice he has left to be examined for injuries.

Richardson was taken to the locker room before the team’s fifth drive to be checked for a concussion.

Richardson missed the final three plays in the season opener against the Jaguars after taking a hard hit to his lower body. He had ankle and knee soreness aferward but was otherwise OK.

Gardner Minshew replaced Richardson and directed a six-play, 76-yard scoring drive. The Colts lead the Texans 21-7 after Zack Moss’ 11-yard touchdown run.

Minshew was 2-for-2 for 51 yards in the drive.

Richardson has run for two touchdowns and has completed 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards.