Anthony Richardson: Dislocated pinkie feeling better every day

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had to leave last Thursday’s preseason game with a dislocated right pinkie after taking a hit from Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo, but the injury didn’t keep him out of action long.

Richardson tried gripping and throwing the ball on the sideline in an effort to return to the game, but had to settle for returning to practice over the weekend. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Richardson said that he’s “all good” heading into the team’s second preseason contest.

“It’s been feeling better day by day. It hasn’t stopped me from practicing, I’m excited to keep it going,” Richardson said.

Richardson will come off the bench when the Colts face the Packers on Saturday, but he is expected to play more than the two series that Daniel Jones will see as the starter. Richardson was supposed to get that kind of playing time in the opener, so the Colts shifted gears in an attempt to keep things even in their competition for the Week 1 job.