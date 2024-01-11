Anthony Richardson: I’m going to keep being me after shoulder injury

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s rookie season came to an early end because of right shoulder surgery and he missed time earlier in the year because of injuries as well, but he’s not planning a major change to the way he plays the game.

The fourth overall pick of the 2023 draft told reporters on Thursday that he expects to start throwing next month as he works his way toward a return to the lineup in 2024. When he does get back in the lineup, Richardson said he’s going to continue doing things the same way he did before his season ended.

“I feel like I’m going to stay the same, keep being me,” Richardson said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I can’t try to run through everybody. If it’s first-and-10, I need to get what I can get, get down, get out of bounds, get to the sideline, do what I can do. . . . I’ve been dealing with that my whole football career. I’m a big, physical guy, I love to play physical, and people don’t really expect that from QBs. There is a time and a place to be physical.”

Richardson’s ability to use his size to impact games as a runner as well as a passer is a big part of the reason why he was such a high pick, so he and the Colts will have to find a way to balance that with keeping him on the field for the entire season.