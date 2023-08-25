Anthony Richardson leads Colts on three scoring drives in first half

Anthony Richardson showed some moxie Thursday night against the Eagles.

The Colts rookie quarterback played the entire first half and led the team on touchdown drives of 52 and 75 yards and a field goal drive of 39 yards against Philadelphia’s backups. Deon Jackson scored on a 3-yard run; Evan Hull plunged in from the 1; and Lucas Havriski kicked a 41-yard field goal to give the Colts a 17-13 halftime lead.

After Jackson’s touchdown, Richardson mocked Eagles fans with the team’s “Fly, Eagles, Fly” celebration in the end zone.

He went 6-of-17 for 78 yards and ran for 38 yards on five carries in the first half against the Eagles. Richardson was not sacked and took only two quarterback hits.

The Colts gained 149 yards on 33 plays in the first half.

The No. 4 overall pick, named the Week 1 starter, played 29 snaps in the first preseason game but did not play in the second after joint practices with the Bears last week. He started only 13 games as a one-year starter at the University of Florida, so he needed the 33 reps he got Thursday night.

Richardson now is 13-of-29 for 145 yards and an interception in the preseason, adding 45 rushing yards on seven carries.