Anthony Richardson out, Joe Flacco to start for Colts on Sunday

For perhaps the last time in his career, Joe Flacco will start on Sunday.

The Colts have ruled out quarterback Anthony Richardson with a back injury, which means Flacco will start the regular-season finale against the Jaguars.

It’s a disappointing ending for Richardson, who has shown nothing through his first two seasons to show that he can stay healthy — or that he can develop into an NFL-quality passer. Richardson ends his second NFL season with a league-worst completion percentage of 47.7 percent. If he’s going to be the Colts’ franchise quarterback, he needs to improve significantly.

Flacco, who a year ago led the Browns to the playoffs, has not been as successful this year with the Colts. Flacco is two weeks away from his 40th birthday, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he retires this offseason. The Super Bowl XLVII MVP, Flacco has had a memorable career, one that may be coming to an end with a nondescript game on Sunday.