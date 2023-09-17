Anthony Richardson ruled out with concussion

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will not finish a second consecutive game.

The team announced doctors have ruled out Richardson with a concussion. He missed the final three plays in the season opener with a hit to his lower body.

Television replays showed Richardson’s head bouncing off the ground after his second touchdown run. He stayed in the game for two more possessions — two three-and-outs — but left for the training room before the Colts’ fifth possession.

Richardson finished 6-of-10 for 56 yards and had three carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for scores of 18 and 15 yards.

Gardner Minshew has replaced Richardson and directed scoring drives of 76 and 75 yards in two possessions. He is 11-of-13 for 114 yards and a touchdown.

He threw a 4-yard score to Kylen Granson with 10 seconds left in the half.

The Colts lead the Texans 28-10 at halftime.