Anthony Richardson TD puts Colts up 10-0

Quarterback Anthony Richardson’s return to the Colts starting lineup is off to a good start.

Richardson ran for a two-yard touchdown early in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium and the Colts are up 10-0 against the Jets.

The Colts got close to the end zone when Richardson flipped a short pass to rookie wideout Adonai Mitchell and Mitchell broke a Sauce Gardner tackle for a 33-yard gain. They lost a yard on a Jonathan Taylor run, but Richardson finished the job one play later.

Richardson is 5-of-6 for 88 yards and he’s run five times for 14 yards. The Jets have gone three-and-out three times and have nine total yards.