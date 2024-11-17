 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Richardson TD puts Colts up 10-0

  
Published November 17, 2024 01:43 PM

Quarterback Anthony Richardson’s return to the Colts starting lineup is off to a good start.

Richardson ran for a two-yard touchdown early in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium and the Colts are up 10-0 against the Jets.

The Colts got close to the end zone when Richardson flipped a short pass to rookie wideout Adonai Mitchell and Mitchell broke a Sauce Gardner tackle for a 33-yard gain. They lost a yard on a Jonathan Taylor run, but Richardson finished the job one play later.

Richardson is 5-of-6 for 88 yards and he’s run five times for 14 yards. The Jets have gone three-and-out three times and have nine total yards.