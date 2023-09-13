Anthony Richardson vs. C.J. Stroud will be a rare pair of 21-year-old starting QBs

For just the second time in NFL history, a pair of 21-year-old starting quarterbacks will meet on Sunday.

Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson is leading the Colts to Houston to take on C.J. Stroud and the Texans, and it will be just the second game in NFL history when neither of the starting quarterbacks have turned 22. Stroud will turn 22 on October 3. Richardson won’t turn 22 until May 22.

The only other game in NFL history when both starting quarterbacks were younger than 22 was the Week One Bucs-Titans game in 2015, when Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota were the starters.

Stroud was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and Richardson was the No. 4 pick. This will be the seventh time in NFL history that two rookie starting quarterbacks taken in the Top 5 picks will face off.