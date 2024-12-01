Anthony Richardson: When we’re in that situation, I want the ball in my hands

The Colts didn’t hesitate when they scored a touchdown with 12 seconds left in Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce’s score made it 24-23 Patriots and the Colts kept the offense on the field to try for a win. They got it by putting the ball in quarterback Anthony Richardson’s hands.

Richardson ran through contact up the middle and got the Colts a 25-24 road win. It came at the end of a 19-play, 80-yard drive that saw Richardson convert a fourth down with a pass to tight end Mo Alie-Cox and Richardson said after the game that he wanted to be the one to decide things at the end.

“No doubt. Whenever we’re in that situation, I’d like the ball in my hands,” Richardson said, via a transcript from the Patriots. “I feel like I can make a play. But it’s up to the coach, it’s not up to me, to make the decision at some point. But if he believes I can make a play, make a change, I’ll do it. If not, somebody else has to do it.”

Richardson was benched earlier this season, but he led a comeback win over the Jets in his return to the lineup and said on Sunday that he thinks the time off him play “confident and free and fast” upon getting back on the field. There were some rough patches on the way to the ending, but Richardson’s overall body of work was definitely a step in the right direction.