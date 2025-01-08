 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Antoine Winfield Jr. listed as full participant in practice

  
Published January 8, 2025 04:42 PM

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s return to the lineup for Sunday’s playoff game against the Commanders would be a welcome development for the Buccaneers and Wednesday brought a hopeful sign for that outcome.

Winfield missed the last four games of the season with a knee injury, but he was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday. It was just a walkthrough ahead of a fuller practice session on Thursday, but the listing is a good sign about his chances of returning to the lineup.

Linebacker Lavonte David (knee), cornerback Jamel Dean (knee), tight end Cade Otton (knee), safety Mike Edwards (quadriceps), wide receiver Mike Evans (rest), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (foot), and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (quadriceps) were all listed as limited participants. Dean and Otton join Winfield in trying to return after missing time.

Defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin) and safety Tykee Smith (personal) were the only Bucs to miss practice.