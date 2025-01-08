Antoine Winfield Jr. listed as full participant in practice

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s return to the lineup for Sunday’s playoff game against the Commanders would be a welcome development for the Buccaneers and Wednesday brought a hopeful sign for that outcome.

Winfield missed the last four games of the season with a knee injury, but he was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday. It was just a walkthrough ahead of a fuller practice session on Thursday, but the listing is a good sign about his chances of returning to the lineup.

Linebacker Lavonte David (knee), cornerback Jamel Dean (knee), tight end Cade Otton (knee), safety Mike Edwards (quadriceps), wide receiver Mike Evans (rest), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (foot), and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (quadriceps) were all listed as limited participants. Dean and Otton join Winfield in trying to return after missing time.

Defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin) and safety Tykee Smith (personal) were the only Bucs to miss practice.