Antoine Winfield Jr. questionable, Rachaad White doubtful for Buccaneers

  
Published October 11, 2024 04:43 PM

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. could make his first appearance since Week One against the Saints this weekend.

Winfield has missed the last four games with a foot injury and he is listed as questionable to play in Week Six. Winfield was a limited participant in practice all three days this week.

Right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) may also return to action. They are listed as questionable along with Winfield, wide receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring), and safety Jordan Whitehead (groin).

The door is also technically open for running back Rachaad White (foot), but it’s only slightly ajar. He’s listed as doubtful to play.

Center Graham Barton (hamstring), defensive lineman Earnest Brown (ribs), cornerback Christian Izien (elbow, groin), wide receiver Kameron Johnson (ankle), and wide receiver Trey Palmer (concussion) will not play on Sunday.