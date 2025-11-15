 Skip navigation
Antonio Brown faces up to 30 years in prison, not 15

  
Published November 15, 2025 01:25 PM

Antonio Brown’s worst-case scenario is a lot worse than previously believed.

It has been widely mentioned, and generally accepted, that the 12-year NFL veteran faces up to 15 years in prison, due to a second-degree attempted murder charge in Miami. And while second-degree murder under Florida law does indeed carry a sentence of up to 15 years, the facts of Brown’s case unlock a steeper penalty.

As a source with extensive knowledge of Florida criminal law and procedure explains it, Brown faces up to 30 years in prison — with a mandatory minimum of 20.

The difference is the alleged discharge of a firearm in connection with the alleged murder attempt. Under Florida’s so-called 10-20-Life law, this elevates the potential punishment for second-degree attempted murder to the available sentence for a first-degree felony.

The alleged discharge of a firearm raises the stakes to a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years.

These details, which previously weren’t clear, likely will become abundantly obvious on Monday, when Brown is formally arraigned.

Brown is accused of firing a gun at another person during an altercation at a Miami celebrity boxing event in May 2025. Brown contends that he was acting in self-defense.

After the warrant for his arrest was issued, he left the country. Earlier this month, he was apprehended in Dubai and brought back to the United States.

This week, Brown pleaded not guilty and was placed on house arrest pending trial.