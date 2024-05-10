 Skip navigation
Antonio Pierce: Aidan O’Connell has earned right to take first snap

  
The Raiders are set to have a quarterback competition heading into the 2024 season and head coach Antonio Pierce laid out on Friday how things will line up at the start.

Aidan O’Connell closed out last season as the starter for Las Vegas and Gardner Minshew joined the team as a free agent in March. Pierce told reporters that the incumbent will get the first chance to run the offense when the team moves into team work this offseason.

“Aiden’s earned the right to go out there and get the first snap,” Pierce said at a press conference.

There will be plenty of snaps to follow, so Minshew will also have ample opportunity to show that he’s the right man for a job that will have great bearing on the Raiders’ fortunes.