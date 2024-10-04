Antonio Pierce has no comment on eight-year NCAA “show cause” order

On Thursday, the NCAA imposed an eight-year “show cause” order on Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, for rules violations while he was at Arizona State. On Friday, Pierce was asked about it by reporters.

Via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, Pierce said, “No comment.”

On the surface, it’s irrelevant to his current job. Given the precedent the NFL set in the past with the likes of Jim Tressel and Terrelle Pryor, it’s fair to wonder whether the NFL will impose punishment on Pierce.

The same question came up when the NCAA imposed a four-year “show cause” order on Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh. The league declined comment.