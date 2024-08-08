NFL has no comment on potential discipline of Jim Harbaugh, following NCAA sanction

To the extent the NFL cares about precedent (and it arguably doesn’t), the action taken by the NCAA against former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could prompt the league to take action against current Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh.

So we asked the league whether the punishments imposed on former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel and former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor would result in action against Harbaugh.

The NFL declined comment on the matter.

The question arose after the NCAA issued a four-year “show cause” order against Harbaugh, for recruiting violations during COVID lockdowns and his cooperation (or lack thereof) in the investigation. The outcome essentially becomes a four-year suspension for Harbaugh from college football.

Still to be determined is Harbaugh’s punishment, if any, for the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal.

Harbaugh’s attorney, Tom Mars, issued this statement (with gold letters over a powder blue background) regarding the NCAA punishment: “The way I see it, from Coach Harbaugh’s perspective, today’s COI decision is like being in college and getting a letter from your high school saying you’ve been suspended because you didn’t sign the yearbook. If I were in Coach Harbaugh’s shoes and had an $80 million contract as head coach of the Chargers, I wouldn’t pay any attention to the findings of a kangaroo court which claim to represent the principles of the nation’s most flagrant, repeat violator of the federal antitrust laws.”

He’s right, as long as the NFL decides to ignore its own Tressel/Pryor precedent. Last year, the NFL’s in-house media conglomerate reported that the league could take action against Harbaugh, if/when the NCAA does.

The NFL ultimately will do whatever it wants to do. Because, if l’ve learned anything over the last 23 years of covering the NFL on a daily basis, that’s what the NFL usually does.