NCAA imposes four-year “show cause” order on Jim Harbaugh over COVID recruiting violations

If things don’t work out for Jim Harbaugh in L.A., he won’t be going back to college football. Not for at least four years.

The NCAA has imposed a four-year “show cause” order on the former Michigan coach. The punishment stems not from the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal but from recruiting violations during the COVID deal period.

From the press release: “Throughout the investigation, Harbaugh denied his involvement in the violations, which were overwhelmingly supported by the record. Harbaugh also refused to participate in a hearing before the committee. . . . Harbaugh’s violations of the COVID-19 recruiting dead period are Level II violations, but his unethical conduct and failure to cooperate with the membership’s infractions process — specifically, his provision of false or misleading information — is a Level I violation.”

The “show cause” order means that, if any NCAA program hires Harbaugh during the four-year period, it will be required to show cause as to why it should not be disciplined for doing so.

It remains to be seen whether the situation prompts the NFL to take action. It imposed a suspension (sort of) on former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel, when he took a job with the Colts. The league also imposed a suspension on former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, after he was picked by the Raiders in the 2011 supplemental draft.

Harbaugh continues to face NCAA discipline over the sign-stealing situation.

Last year, NFL Media reported that the league could discipline Harbaugh if/when he leaves Michigan for the NFL.

We’ve asked the NFL for comment. For now, all we know is that the NCAA has attacked Harbaugh with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.