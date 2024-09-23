 Skip navigation
Antonio Pierce: Some Raiders made "business decisions" in loss to Panthers

  
Published September 22, 2024 08:07 PM

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce criticized his player’ effort after today’s loss to the Panthers, and suggested that some players who weren’t trying hard enough are going to get cut.

“I think there were definitely some individuals who made business decisions, and we’ll make business decisions going forward as well,” Pierce said.

Asked what positives he could take out of the game, Pierce answered, “Nothing.”

The Raiders were favored to beat the Panthers, but Carolina took an early lead, never trailed and dominated most of the game. Pierce said he couldn’t say much about the game other than that the Panthers out-played them in all phases.

“Give credit to them,” Pierce said. “They put their best foot forward. We didn’t.”