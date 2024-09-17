 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Antonio Pierce: We won, but we have a lot of things to correct

  
Published September 17, 2024 08:43 AM

The Raiders pulled off an impressive comeback in the final minutes of Sunday’s game in Baltimore as they went from 10 points down to 26-23 winners over the Ravens, but head coach Antonio Pierce isn’t focusing on the way things ended.

Pierce said on Monday that Sunday’s fourth quarter effort is “what it needs to look like for all four quarters.” On Sunday, the Raiders punted on all three of their first quarter possessions before turning the ball over in the second quarter and they didn’t make it into the end zone until there were less than three minutes left in the third quarter.

Pierce wants the Raiders to make sure they don’t repeat that kind of effort by easing up as they move toward a Week Three game against the hapless Panthers.

“We’ve got a lot of things that we need to correct,” Pierce said, via Mark Anderson of the Associated Press. “It was a win yesterday, but there were a lot of things in that first quarter that were ugly, in that first half that were ugly and in that third quarter that were ugly. We’re not worried about the Panthers. We’ve got to fix the Raiders.”

One thing the Raiders can emulate from the fourth quarter in Baltimore is putting the ball in the hands of wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Brock Bowers. The team has not run the ball well, but Adams and Bowers overwhelmed the Ravens down the stretch and getting them more involved earlier in games could help open other things up as defenses try to keep those two from running wild.