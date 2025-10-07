 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

“Arrow is pointing up” for return of Alex Highsmith, Joey Porter Jr., Jaylen Warren

  
Published October 7, 2025 02:53 PM

The Steelers could be getting several players back from injuries as they return to action after a Week 5 bye.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the “arrow is pointing up” for linebacker Alex Highsmith, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and running back Jaylen Warren. Highsmith has missed two games with an ankle injury, Porter has missed three with a hamstring injury, and Warren missed Week 4 with a knee injury.

“We’ll follow them throughout the week to make sure it continues to move in the appropriate direction,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “The same things could be said for Jaylen Warren. He missed the last game, but he looked really good yesterday.”

Tomlin said that wide receiver Calvin Austin (shoulder) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) could be “limited at the front part of the week,” but the hope is both can play against the Browns.