“Arrow is pointing up” for return of Alex Highsmith, Joey Porter Jr., Jaylen Warren

The Steelers could be getting several players back from injuries as they return to action after a Week 5 bye.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the “arrow is pointing up” for linebacker Alex Highsmith, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and running back Jaylen Warren. Highsmith has missed two games with an ankle injury, Porter has missed three with a hamstring injury, and Warren missed Week 4 with a knee injury.

“We’ll follow them throughout the week to make sure it continues to move in the appropriate direction,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “The same things could be said for Jaylen Warren. He missed the last game, but he looked really good yesterday.”

Tomlin said that wide receiver Calvin Austin (shoulder) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) could be “limited at the front part of the week,” but the hope is both can play against the Browns.