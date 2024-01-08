Arthur Blank on hiring new coach: Only timetable is to do it correctly

The Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith shortly after their Week 18 loss to the Saints came to an end and the team held a press conference with owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay to discuss that decision on Monday.

Blank said that he did not think Smith lost the locker room, but McKay said the team “did not achieve what we wanted to achieve” during the 2023 season. The Falcons went 7-10 for the third straight season and McKay said that the team intends to compete and win right away with a new coach.

Blank said that the process of finding that coach will not be a hurried one.

“There is no timetable. The only timetable is to do this correctly,” Blank said.

Blank said that General Manager Terry Fontenot, who was hired in 2021 along with Smith, “will be heavily involved in the process going forward” and McKay said that the team will determine how responsibilities are distributed with the new head coach. Blank said he wants people “who have the same vision” and that he wants a collaborative relationship without dictating what that relationship is going to look like.