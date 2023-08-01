Arthur Smith is “pretty damn pleased” with Bijan Robinson

The Falcons made running back Bijan Robinson the No. 8 pick of this year’s draft and while he’s yet to play a snap, he’s certainly made an impression.

"[P]retty damn pleased with Bijan so far,” head coach Arthur Smith said during his Monday press conference.

By all accounts from Atlanta’s training camp, Robinson has been lining up all over offensive formations and making consistent plays.

“The way we use him, I think, is different than most, just philosophically with guys all over,” Smith said.

Robinson himself noted that his versatility can be a difference-maker as he prepares for his first season.

“Obviously, I do a lot of different things that maybe a lot of running backs are starting to do,” Robinson said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “For me, I’m a player that loves to give an opportunity to my offense, whether it’s me lining up out wide or me lining up in the slot or trying to it off to get an opportunity to maximize ourselves.”

Robinson should be one key aspect of a group of skill players that also includes Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Cordarrelle Patterson. But Desmond Ridder must also come through as a viable starting quarterback for the offense to reach its maximum potential in 2023.