Top News

Sam Burns
DFS Dish: Wyndham Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Christian McCaffrey
Fantasy Football RB Tiers for 2023: Will McCaffrey be Dethroned?
oly_swm100fr_adrianlondongold_1920x1080.jpg
Nathan Adrian, now in his pool for different reasons, ponders one more Olympic Trials

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoals_230801.jpg
Every goal from the Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pft_gridgame_230801.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring LAR, CAR, DAL, PHI
nbc_dps_usportugalrecap_230801.jpg
World has caught up to USWNT, just like basketball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Arthur Smith is “pretty damn pleased” with Bijan Robinson

  
Published August 1, 2023 09:55 AM

The Falcons made running back Bijan Robinson the No. 8 pick of this year’s draft and while he’s yet to play a snap, he’s certainly made an impression.

"[P]retty damn pleased with Bijan so far,” head coach Arthur Smith said during his Monday press conference.

By all accounts from Atlanta’s training camp, Robinson has been lining up all over offensive formations and making consistent plays.

“The way we use him, I think, is different than most, just philosophically with guys all over,” Smith said.

Robinson himself noted that his versatility can be a difference-maker as he prepares for his first season.

“Obviously, I do a lot of different things that maybe a lot of running backs are starting to do,” Robinson said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “For me, I’m a player that loves to give an opportunity to my offense, whether it’s me lining up out wide or me lining up in the slot or trying to it off to get an opportunity to maximize ourselves.”

Robinson should be one key aspect of a group of skill players that also includes Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Cordarrelle Patterson. But Desmond Ridder must also come through as a viable starting quarterback for the offense to reach its maximum potential in 2023.