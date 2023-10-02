Arthur Smith on Kyle Pitts: It’s been a journey back from last season’s knee injury

The Falcons selected Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall in 2021 and he had a strong rookie year, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards with a touchdown.

But since then, Pitts’ production has taken a significant dip — and it’s only gotten worse in 2023.

While Pitts has appeared in every game and has been on the field for 69 percent of Atlanta’s offensive snaps, he’s caught just 11 passes for 121 yards with no TDs this season. But after missing much of last season with a torn MCL, Pitts may not quite be fully healthy.

“Look at him, obviously he’s out there,” Smith said Monday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Again, there are no perfect timetables. But there are certain things, you see him and he’s doing really well right now and there are certain things that he can’t [do well]. It’s been a journey back. He’s going to get there.”

Pitts had just two receptions on four targets in Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Jaguars.

“Again, I’d hate to put percentages on it, but you have to acknowledge that I thought [against Jacksonville] that there were some things outside that he looked as fast as he did as a rookie,” Smith said. “It’s getting close… but to Kyle’s credit he continues to work and work behind the scenes and has never made an excuse out of anything.”

Smith mentioned after Sunday’s loss that the Falcons need to get their offense “jump-started.” Finding ways to get Pitts more involved in the offense would likely be a good way to do it, no matter who the quarterback is.