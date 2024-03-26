As expected, Aaron Rodgers won’t be running for Vice President

It’s official. Aaron Rodgers won’t be moonlighting as a political candidate in 2024.

Just a few days after independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. mentioned the Jets quarterback as a top candidate to be Kennedy’s running mate, it was reported that the spot will go to Nicole Shanahan. On Tuesday, Kennedy named Shanahan as his V.P.

Rodgers still hasn’t addressed the situation, other than to respond (indirectly) to CNN’s report that Rodgers has espoused Sandy Hook conspiracy theories. His statement, however, on X did not refute the contention that he said to CNN’s Pamela Brown more than a decade ago that the mass shooting was a “government inside job.” (Some have expressed skepticism about the CNN report simply because of the time that passed before it surfaced. The answer is obvious: Rodgers hadn’t previously been a potential candidate for high political office.)

By the time he speaks to reporters again, the topic of his potential foray into a very different field will be stale. If he’s asked about it (so far, the supposedly voracious New York media has been lobbing underinflated beach balls in his direction), will he make a snarky remark and paint himself as a victim (as usual) of negative coverage? It was, after all, his preferred candidate who made it an issue, apparently looking to muster some free publicity for a campaign that has a snowball’s chance in an ayahuasca pot.