Asked whether he’ll unretire and play for the Dolphins, Tom Brady doesn’t say no

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Asked whether he’ll unretire and play for the Dolphins, Tom Brady doesn’t say no

  
Published April 20, 2023 08:40 AM

No one knows whether Tom Brady is truly retired from football. Including Brady himself.

On Thursday, he had a chance to provide a little clarity to the situation. He didn’t.

Speaking at eMerge Americas on Thursday at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Brady was asked a simple and direct question: “Is there any chance you’re coming out of retirement and playing for the Fins?”

The options in response were simple: (A) yes; (B) no; (C) I don’t know; or (D) a filibustering non-answer.

Brady went with Option D.

“I will say now that I’m not affiliated with any team anymore , even though I have strong ties with a couple teams, I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like,” Brady said. “So, I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well, and several of them play for Miami.”

Brady playing for the Dolphins isn’t some crazy, harebrained nothing. Last year, the Dolphins had a multi-step plan for landing him. First, he retires from the Buccaneers. Next, he becomes a minority owner with the Dolphins, and possibly an executive. Then, during the offseason program, he unretires and the Buccaneers and Dolphins work out a deal that allows him to play for Miami.

The plan also included the Dolphins acquiring the ability to hire former Saints coach Sean Payton. Thus, when former Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a landmark race discrimination lawsuit, the Brady-Payton plan was derailed. And when the NFL investigated a claim from Flores that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had offered $100,000 per loss in 2019, the league tripped over the evidence of blatant tampering, stripping the Dolphins of their 2023 first-round pick.

We mentioned the possibility of Brady still landing in Miami in January, before he retired for the second straight year. It remains a possibility, even though the Dolphins have exercised Tua Tagovailoa’s option for 2024.

Even if it doesn’t happen before the season happens, it could become an in-season bat signal situation if Tua continues to have concussion issues, due to his helmet striking the turf when he is knocked or thrown to the ground.

Regardless, it’s impossible to rule out anything with Brady. He may have completely believed he was finished with football when he retired a second time. And he may feel very differently when he realizes that the football train is going to leave the station without him, and without a second thought, when September rolls around.