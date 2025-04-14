At spring finale, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend was just doing her job

Yes, we’ve seen the video of Bill Belichick’s girlfriend taking a prominent role at North Carolina’s spring-practice finale. (So, please, stop sending it.) It’s becoming fodder for the usual outrage and counter-outrage machine.

We’ll provide a different take on the situation. She was just doing her job.

Watch it carefully. She’s ensuring that his microphone is working. It’s part of her role as assistant producer or coordinator producer or executive producer of the documentary/infomercial that was set for NFL Films until it wasn’t. (They’re still making it, with some other company due to produce and distribute it.)

Whether she should have the position of assistant producer or coordinator producer or executive producer is a different issue — as is the question of whether she should be copied on Belichick’s work emails. Regardless, the Saturday video isn’t some new development; it’s proof of the fact that she is and will be very involved in the UNC program.

It’s unclear who’s paying her. If it were the school, there would be a public record of it. If it’s Belichick directly or the company that’s making the UNC documentary/infomercial, there will be no paper trail.

Regardless, she’s involved. Saturday’s video is just the latest public confirmation of it.