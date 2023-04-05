Austin Ekeler: Chargers refusing to discuss a new contract was a punch in the face

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Austin Ekeler: Chargers refusing to discuss a new contract was a punch in the face

  
Published April 5, 2023 12:57 AM
nbc_pft_hcunderpressure_230403
April 3, 2023 08:39 AM
From Brandon Staley to Mike McCarthy, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which NFL head coaches they believe are under the most pressure entering the 2023 NFL season.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler wants a new contract, but he’s sounding resigned to the fact that he’s not getting one.

Ekeler said on SiriusXM that he isn’t happy about the Chargers’ attitude toward a new contract, but he recognizes that he has another year on his contract and will have to play out his deal if the Chargers don’t give him a new contract or trade him to a team that will.

“I kind of got punched in the face when the Chargers basically said we don’t want to talk about extensions any more. This is an organization I continue to rise and hit new heights in,” Ekeler said. “That’s how it felt. It felt like, Wow. This was the first time in my career with them I felt disrespected by my own organization. It sucks. I want to be a Charger. I want to be a Charger. I want to be there and it sucks because it’s like, let’s get something done. Yes, I do have one more year on my contract, absolutely, but for them to want to allow me to be a free agent next year, maybe we’ll get something done throughout the year, who knows how it’s going to play out, but that’s how I’m feeling right now. We don’t have insight into how they’re thinking because they’re just like, ‘Nah, we don’t want to talk anymore.’”

Ekeler thinks he’s underpaid, but the reality in the NFL right now is that his $6.25 million base salary for the 2023 season is just not something many teams are going to want to trade for. NFL teams aren’t spending much on running backs, and Ekeler’s best bet may prove to be playing for $6.25 million this year, and hoping to play well enough to get more than that in free agency next year.