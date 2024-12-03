Austin Ekeler is still dealing with concussion symptoms

Commanders running back Austin Ekeler has had two concussions this year. He’s still feeling the effects of the most recent one he suffered.

Via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com, Ekeler said during his weekly appearance on 106.7 The Fan that he’s experiencing concussion symptoms after suffering a brain injury during the Week 12 game against Dallas. He has since been placed on injured reserve.

Ekeler said he has memory loss from the hit; he recalls nothing until he got into an ambulance that took him to a hospital. Ekeler said he had similar memory issues after his Week 3 concussion against the Bengals.

Ekeler also said he’s experiencing lingering neck pain as a result of the latest injury.

He has at least two prior concussions during his professional career.

Ekeler, 29, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2017. He signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Commanders earlier this year.

In 11 games this season, he has 355 rushing yards, 346 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.

His best seasons came in 2021 and 2021, with 1,558 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns and 1,637 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns, respectively.