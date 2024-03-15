Austin Schlottmann agrees to sign with Giants

The Giants continued adding to their offensive line on Friday.

Shortly after word of their agreement with former Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie surfaced, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the team is also set to sign Austin Schlottmann. It’s a two-year deal for the former Viking.

The Giants have also signed guard Jon Runyan Jr. and tackle Jermaine Eluemunor this week.

Schlottmann signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played in 42 games over four seasons with the team. He moved on to the Vikings in 2023 and played in nine games.

Schlottmann made 14 starts across those two stops and has experience at guard and center, so he’ll compete for a role on the interior of the Giants line in the coming months.