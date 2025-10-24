 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield, Emeka Egbuka off report, Vita Vea questionable for Week 8

  
Published October 24, 2025 02:53 PM

The Buccaneers will have their quarterback when they play the Saints on Sunday, but a key defender’s status remains uncertain.

Baker Mayfield is off the injury report and set to play Week 8, despite being limited in two practices this week with knee and oblique issues.

Mayfield was a full participant on Thursday but limited on Wednesday and Friday.

Star rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) is also off the injury report after being upgraded to a full participant on Friday.

But most tackle Vita Vea (foot) is questionable after he did not participate in Tampa Bay’s Thursday and Friday sessions.

Receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), guard Luke Haggard (shoulder), running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder), and outside linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) are all out.

Guard Ben Bredeson (shoulder), backup QB Teddy Bridgewater (teeth), tight end Devin Culp (knee), linebacker Lavonte David (knee/rib), defensive tackle Greg Gaines (toe), defensive back Christian Izien (knee), guard Mike Jordan (knee), cornerback Zyon McCollum (thumb), running back Josh Williams (concussion), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (toe) are all off the report and set to play.