Baker Mayfield has three turnovers, two TD passes as Bucs lead 14-10 at halftime

The Buccaneers led 14-0 after their first two drives with Baker Mayfield throwing two touchdown passes. They now lead only 14-10 after three Mayfield turnovers.

Mayfield started his day 8-of-9 for 92 yards and two touchdowns with drives of 85 and 52 yards. He ended the first half 5-of-10 for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He also lost a fumble.

On the Bucs’ final four possessions of the first half, they had three turnovers and a three-and-out.

K’Lavon Chaisson and Jack Jones each had an interception of Mayfield, and Tre’von Moehrig recovered a Mayfield fumble forced by Amari Burney. The Raiders converted Moehrig’s fumble recovery into a field goal, and Jones’ pick in the end zone in the waning seconds of the second half prevented a bigger Bucs halftime lead.

It was the Raiders’ decision to blitz Mayfield after he picked them apart the first two drives that turned the momentum. The Raiders have three sacks and five quarterback hits.

The Bucs have outgained the Raiders 218 to 103, with Mayfield 13-of-19 for 170 yards with touchdown throws to Rachaad White and Jalen McMillan. White has eight carries for 51 yards and two catches for 19 yards.

Aidan O’Connell has run for a touchdown and is 6-of-11 for 70 yards. Sincere McCormick has run for 40 yards on six carries. Brock Bowers has only one catch for 12 yards.

The Raiders had to settle for a red zone field goal after failing to get in the end zone after reaching the Tampa Bay 6. That is the difference in the game thus far.

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield (knee) has been ruled out.