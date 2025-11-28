Baker Mayfield is trending toward starting on Sunday

It looks like it will be Baker Mayfield at quarterback for the Buccaneers when they take the field against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Mayfield left last Sunday’s loss to the Rams at halftime due to a left shoulder injury that was diagnosed as a sprain after an MRI. Mayfield did not take part in practice on Wednesday, but returned for a limited session on Thursday and head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that Mayfield is trending toward making the start.

“He moved around perfectly today,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Mayfield against the Rams and would get the start if something were to change for the Bucs between now and Sunday.